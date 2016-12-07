Sinclair Launching Network to Deliver Digital Content OTA

Sinclair Broadcast Group Wednesday announced that it plans to launch a multicast network delivering premium internet content via over-the-air TV in early 2017.

The network, called TBD, will feature the breadth of digital-first programming of particular interest to millennials—web series, short films, comedy, music and viral content among it.

The offerings will be curated in partnership with some big name digital content creators such as Jukin Media, Legendary Digital Networks (Nerdist & Geek and Sundry), Whistle Sports, Kinonation, Zoomin’ and Canvas Media Studios, Sinclair said.

Sinclair has hired the QYOU, the digital content curator, to program the network. TBD will air on Sinclair’s digital subchannels, the company said.

“Our recent focus has been on expanding our business with new digital multicast networks that leverage our broadcast spectrum and household reach,” said Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley. “Much of the multicast market today focuses on classic TV and movie content, with little aimed at audiences for whom fresh and relevant pop culture content is important. With the launch of TBD, we aim to pair the very best premium digital-first content with the unmatched branding power of traditional television."