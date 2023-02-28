Sinclair Launching Mental Health Campaign Aimed At Young Adults

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it is launching Sinclair Cares; Mental Health Support + Hope, a campaign designed to encourage mental health awareness particularly among young adults.

Sinclair is working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness on the month-long campaign, which will start March 6.

“A recent study conducted by NAMI found 1 in 4 teens have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Our hope is by opening the dialogue around mental health, we can challenge assumptions and eradicate the stigma of seeking help, potentially saving lives,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Broadcast at Sincliar.

The campaign will be supported with public service announcements on Sinclair’s television stations and the Tennis Channel.

Sinclair stations and its The National Desk unit will be working with NAMI to produce content to air during newscasts that will help viewers connect with NAMI to access more information and resources. The content will including interviews with NAMI Chief Medical Officer Ken Duckworth.

A Town Hall special on mental health awareness will air on Sinclair stations and stream on their websites. The town hall will be hosted by Liz Bonis, health reporter at Sinclair’s WKRC-TV, Cincinnati.

“A mental health crisis that was already at alarming levels, particularly among young people, has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. “NAMI is grateful to partners like Sinclair Broadcast Group that will help raise awareness on a national scale around issues like the importance of getting care early in life.” ■