Sinclair Launches Small-Market Station Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group has launched Chesapeake TV, a station

group focused on small-market stations, including the four that Sinclairagreed to acquire from Cox Media Group (CMG) Feb. 25. The acquisition, for

$99 million minus $4.3 million of working capital adjustments, comprises KFOX

El Paso, WJAC Johnstown, KRXI Reno and WTOV Wheeling/Steubenville, representing

a range of markets from No. 91 to No. 158.





The license assets of KAME Reno will be purchased by

Deerfield Media, while Sinclair will provide the services to KAME that CMG has

historically provided.





"We have prided ourselves on being a forward-looking

company with a history of creating innovative ways to unlock value for our

shareholders. We have established Chesapeake TV as the primary operating entity

for the CMG stations and other small market stations we may acquire, while STG

will continue to be our primary operating entity for mid-sized market

stations," said David Smith, Sinclair Broadcast Group president and CEO.

"We believe a dual operating structure is critical to the success of a

small market strategy since the economics and competitive nature can differ

from those of the mid-sized markets."





The Cox deal is subject to regulatory approval.





Sinclair and Deerfield Media work closely in several

markets. Deerfield agreed to acquire WUTB Baltimore from Fox Television

Stations late last year; Sinclair will operate WUTB through a shared-services

agreement.





"Over the past 18 months, we have led the industry's

consolidation efforts in the mid-sized markets, purchasing 30 TV stations and

creating over $400 million of equity value," said Smith. "We believe

there are many more opportunities to acquire quality assets and to unlock

hidden value, including in the smaller markets, such as where the CMG stations

operate. We believe our platform size and leadership position allow us to bring

meaningful purchasing power and negotiating leverage to these stations.

Including synergies, we believe the CMG stations can generate approximately $20

million of cash flow, on average."



