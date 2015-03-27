Sinclair Launches Digital Ventures Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group has launched Sinclair Digital Ventures (SDV), which will invest in emerging digital technologies and content companies. SDV will focus on companies with products or services “that support and expand Sinclair's digital capabilities and non-linear footprint,” said Sinclair. The division will be overseen by David Amy, Sinclair executive VP and COO, Chris Ripley, Sinclair CFO, and Rob Weisbord, COO of Sinclair Digital Group.

"Expansion of our digital footprint is integral to our longer term growth plan, especially as viewing consumption trends evolve," commented David Smith, president and CEO, Sinclair. "Sinclair Digital Ventures' focus is to seek partner companies whose products or services can help engage consumers and advertisers on multiple screens--web, social media and mobile apps. We currently have several potential investments in the Digital Ventures pipeline whose emphases are on advancing advertiser reach, enhancing the users' digital experience, and/or improving our digital content. With this announcement, we look forward to initiating conversations with other such partners."