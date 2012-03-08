Sinclair Inks Shared Services Deal for WWHO Columbus

Sinclair Broadcast Group's considerable presence in Columbus, Ohio, has increased, as the group has inked a shared services agreement with Manhan Media to manage CW affiliate WWHO.

LIN Media sold WWHO to Manhan for $7 million in February. Stephen Mumblow is the president of Manhan, and WWHO is its first acquisition.

Sinclair owns ABC affiliate WSYX in DMA No. 32, and manages Cunningham Broadcasting's Fox affiliate WTTE.

Calls to WWHO were not returned.

The station operates out of its own building. Sinclair CFO David Amy did not say whether that will change. "It's early on," he said. "Right now they're in their own facility."

Dispatch Broadcasting's WBNS is the ratings powerhouse in Columbus.