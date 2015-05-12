Sinclair Inks Deal With Video Provider Chideo

Sinclair Broadcast Group has partnered with the charity-minded content provider Chideo to feature its “inspirational and entertaining content,” according to Chideo, on Sinclair stations and websites. A neologism combining “charity” and “video”, Chideo draws attention to worthwhile worldwide causes through its celebrity-starring videos.

Sinclair stations can build story packages around the celebrity videos and causes. It will share revenue from the videos with Chideo.

“We are committed to innovation and to creating more meaningful connections with our audience, which is why we are very excited about the relationship with Chideo,” said David Amy, executive VP and chief operating officer of Sinclair Broadcast Group. “We believe our reach and branding capabilities will be able to increase awareness and dollars for Chideo’s respective missions.”

Former President Bill Clinton, Bradley Cooper and Morgan Freeman are among the A-list celebs featured in Chideo content. Todd Wagner, a partner with Mark Cuban on 2929 Entertainment, founded the company in 2014.

“As we build this charity network, our focus is to bring as much awareness as possible to important issues affecting millions of people worldwide, which makes Sinclair a perfect partner to help distribute our call-to-action,” said Wagner. "Sinclair is one of the strongest station groups in the country, and we are excited to leverage their extensive network to increase our impact.”