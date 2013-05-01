Sinclair Hires News Vet Anderson for News Standards Role

Bill Anderson, former WTVR Richmond news director, is the

new director of news standards and practices for Sinclair Broadcast Group. He

reports to Scott Livingston, VP of news for the group, and started April 29.





Anderson, who spent 4 Â½ years at WTVR, will be based out of

Sinclair's WZTV Nashville.





Anderson's job change was previously reported in Rick

Gevers' Newsletter. Livingston confirmed the appointment.





WTVR is a CBS affiliate that's owned by Local TV.





Sinclair has been beefing up its corporate staff

as the group continues to acquire stations, including those from the former

Newport Television and Freedom Broadcasting, and more recent agreements to

acquire Fisher and Barrington.