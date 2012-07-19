Sinclair Grabs WTTA Tampa for $40 Mil in Addition to Newport TV Six

Separate from its deal to acquire six stations from Newport Television for $412.5 million, Sinclair Broadcast Group has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of Bay Television, Inc., which owns the MyNetworkTV affiliate WTTA Tampa/St. Petersburg for $40 million.

Bay TV is owned primarily by Sinclair's controlling shareholders. Since 1998, Sinclair has operated it via a local marketing agreement, which will be terminated upon closing.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012, subject to FCC approval.