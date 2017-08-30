Sinclair, Fox Renew Five Stations' Affiliation Deals

Sinclair has struck a multi-year deal with Fox Broadcasting to renew five stations’ affiliations with the network, the group announced Wednesday.



The five stations are WACH Columbia, S.C.; KFOX El Paso, Texas; KRXI Reno, Nev.; WFXL Albany, Ga.; and WSBT South Bend, Ind.



"We are pleased we have reached this agreement with Fox, which includes the ability to participate in vMVPD deals," Barry Faber, Sinclair's executive VP for distribution and network relations, said in a statement. "We have had a long standing relationship with Fox and this renewal reflects the mutually beneficial network-affiliate model, which marries together the network's prime time and sports programming with our stations local news and syndicated content.



“We look forward to continuing to discuss with Fox the renewals of other affiliations which are up at the end of this year and in 2018,” he said.