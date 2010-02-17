Sinclair Exceeds Expectations With Revenue Down 6.4% in Q4

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced net broadcast revenues of $153.9 million

in the fourth quarter of 2009, a 6.4% decrease from the same quarter a year

before. That decrease is considerably smaller than what other broadcasters have

been reporting for the fourth quarter, and beatSinclair's own forecast of an 11-12.8% decrease for the quarter, which it

issued Jan. 4.

"The fourth quarter finished stronger than expected primarily on improving

advertising spending trends by the automotive sector," commented Sinclair

President/CEO David Smith. "For the first quarter 2010, we expect net

broadcast revenues to be up by low double digit percents, despite only three of

our 58 owned and operated stations having coverage of the Olympics and Super

Bowl. We continue to see strengthening of many of our advertising categories,

in particular automotive, which we expect to be up almost 20% in the first

quarter 2010, as compared to the same period last year."

Sinclair's net broadcasting revenue for the full year was $554.6 million, a

13.2% slide from the 2008 tally.

Sinclair booked $4.1 million in political revenue in the fourth quarter, down

from $25.6 million in the same quarter of 2008. Local broadcast revenues were

up 2.1% in the quarter while national revenues were down 23%.

The broadcaster sees a rosier first quarter. "The company expects first

quarter 2010 station net broadcast revenues from continuing operations, before

barter, to grow by low double digit percents as compared to first quarter 2009

station net broadcast revenues of $131.3 million," Sinclair said in a

statement.

"We believe the worst of the advertising recession is now behind us,

having seen fourth quarter 2009 revenue improvements and an expectation for

growth in the first quarter 2010," said Executive VP/CFO David Amy.

"Despite Toyota's problems, we

believe we are being led out of the advertising recession on the backs of the

automotive industry which appear to be focused once again on growing their

market share."

It's a dramatic turnaround for Sinclair, which was discussing the possibilityof bankruptcy just seven months ago.