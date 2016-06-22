Sinclair Earns Spot on Fortune 1000 List

With its 2015 revenue up to $2.2 billion, Sinclair Broadcast Group for the first time earned a place on Fortune magazine’s annual list of the 1,000 largest companies in the country.

The company was ranked the 913th largest U.S. company on the annual list, known as the Fortune 1000. Sinclair owns, operates or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets.

"We are very proud to be included in this listing of prestigious companies," said David Amy, executive VP and COO. "This latest achievement is reflective of our commitment to growth and value creation, and none of this would be possible without the dedication of our employees who are passionate, innovative and strive to be the best."