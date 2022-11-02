Sinclair Earnings Rise On Strong Political Advertising

Sinclair Broadcast Group reported higher third-quarter net income as it got a boost from what are expedited to be record levels of political advertising.

The company’s financial results in the quarter do not include its troubled regional sports networks, which are now held separately as Diamond Sports Group.

Net income was $21 million, or 32 cents a share, compared to $19 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenues dropped 45% to $843 million. The year-ago figure includes the regional sports network. Excluding the sports business, revenues were up 5%. Excluding sports, media revenues were also up 5% to $836 million.

The results were below Wall Street expectations. Analysts were also disappointed by Sinclair's guidance for the fourth quarter.

Third-quarter ad revenues were $374 million, up 14%, excluding the regional sports networks. The company had $88 million in political advertising in the third quarter. Core ad revenues, excluding political ad revenues were down 10% to $286 million.

Distribution revenues excluding the RSNs rose 4% to $1.295 billion

“Strong political revenues continued to drive results in the quarter, and we believe this year we will easily set a midterm election year record for political advertising revenue,” said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley.

“While we saw political displacement this quarter and expect it as well next quarter, we see positive signs for core advertising in certain categories including the legal category and the auto category, which began to grow again this quarter, but overall we are seeing some general ad market weakness from macro conditions,” Ripley said.

Ripley added that Ripley concluded, “we have been assembling the pieces of these future drivers of our business over the last several years and look forward to our work in these areas beginning to generate meaningful revenues and profits as we move into the future. Given our growth strategies, investment portfolio, and sizeable cash flow, Sinclair is well-capitalized and well-positioned to continue to develop into a more diversified company with numerous revenue streams and assets.” ■