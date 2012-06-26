Sinclair Drops Nielsen for Rentrak in Four Markets

Sinclair Broadcast Group has opted for ratings from Rentrak, not Nielsen, at the stations it acquired from Four Points Media Group. The markets involved are Salt Lake City, West Palm Beach, Providence and Austin. Sinclair's deal with Nielsen expired in those markets, and it will use Rentrak's StationView Essentials instead.

"We are extremely pleased to extend our relationship with Rentrak," commented Sinclair COO Steve Marks. "The relatively large database size provided by Rentrak's service provides for much greater ratings stability and predictability than would otherwise be obtainable, at a very fair price. We plan to evaluate whether or not to make similar moves in other markets when our contracts with Nielsen come up for renewal in the near future."

Scores of stations have been adding Rentrak's ratings, though the large majority has also retained Nielsen.

Sinclair acquired the Four Points stations last year.