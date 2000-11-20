Sinclair downsizes news in NC

Sinclair Broadcast Group is cutting back at its Winston-Salem, N.C., ABC affiliate, WXLV-TV . The station is discontinuing its morning news. There will be about 10 layoffs, CEO Barry Drake said, and other resources "will be redirected. The early-evening and late-night news have made progress. We tried to do too much there: news in too many dayparts."

A week before, Sinclair pulled the plug on WTWC(TV) Tallahassee, Fla.'s news operation.