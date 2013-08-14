Sinclair Deals WSYT Syracuse to Brady For $20 Million
Brian Brady, former Fox affiliates board chairman, has agreed to acquire WSYT Syracuse and W16AX Ithaca (N.Y.) from Sinclair Broadcast Group for $20 million.
BIA/Kelsey previously reported the deal, which Brady confirmed.
WSYT is a Fox affiliate. Syracuse is DMA No. 84.
Sinclair announced it would sell WSYT after it agreed to acquire the Barrington group in February for $370 million. That group includes NBC affiliate WSTM Syracuse.
Brady's acquisitions of late include KYMA Yuma and a trio in Medford-Klamath Falls, Ore.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.