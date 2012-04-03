Sinclair Closes on Freedom Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group has closed on its $385 million acquisition of the Freedom Communications stations.

Sinclair had been operating the stations since Dec. 1, pursuant to a local marketing agreement, as it awaited FCC approval.

The stations are WPEC West Palm Beach, WWMT Grand Rapids (Mich.), WRGB-WCWN Albany (N.Y.), WTVC Chattanooga (Tenn.), WLAJ Lansing (Mich.), KTVL Medford (Ore.) and KFDM Beaumont (Texas).

Sinclair now owns and operates, programs or provides sales services to 74 television stations in 45 markets, and reaches approximately 26.3% of U.S. television households.