Sinclair Closes on Four Points Deal

Sinclair Broadcast Group has closed on its acquisition of Four Points Media, which it obtained from affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management for $200 million.

Sinclair had been operating the Four Points TV stations since Oct. 1, pursuant to a Local Marketing Agreement, while it awaited FCC approval. The acquisition was announced in September.

The stations are KUTV-KMYU Salt Lake City, KEYE Austin, WTVX-WTCN-WWHB West Palm Beach, and WLWC Providence.

Sinclair now owns and operates, programs or provides sales services to 73 television stations in 46 markets.