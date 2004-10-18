Sinclair CEO Didn't Send This One
By Staff
Sinclair Broadcast Group was also busy on Friday informing the public
of a bogus, widely distributed e-mail that looked as if it had come from
Sinclair CEO David Smith. The e-mail was titled "Update on Kerry POW Film and
FEC Ruling." The company wouldn't comment on the contents of the e-mail and
urged recipients to check with the company on any e-mail purportedly coming
from Sinclair.
