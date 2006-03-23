Sinclair To Carry The Tube

As it looks to ramp up its digital broadcast offerings, Sinclair Broadcast Group is signing on to carry music-video service The Tube Network Television on its TV stations.

Sinclair is the third major station group to affiliate with The Tube. Earlier in March, Tribune Broadcasting committed its stations to launch the service this summer. Raycom Media has been broadcasting The Tube for nearly a year in many of its markets.

Sinclair owns or operates 58 stations in 36 markets, including top 50 markets such as Pittsburgh, St.Louis, Minneapolis, Tampa, Fla., Las Vegas and Baltimore.

"Sinclair Broadcast Group’s broad reach enables us to penetrate pivotal markets, lending significant depth to our audience," The Tube CEO Les Garland said in a statement.

The Tube broadcasts videos by classic bands and contemporary artists. Viewers can purchase music they see on-air through the network's Web site or over the phone. The Tube says it will provide stations with the opportunity to insert local advertising and locally produced programming, such as concerts.

Sinclair stations will begin launching the service this summer.