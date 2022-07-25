Sinclair Broadcast Group Hires Stephen Clare as VP, Finance
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec had been VP at Audacy
Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Stephen Clare, who had worked for the company from 1996 to 2004, as VP, finance, a new post.
Most recently, Clare had been VP of finance at Audacy. In his first stint at Sinclair, he was assistant controller.
In his new post, he will oversee financial planning and analysis, as well as business development departments for Sinclair. He will report to CFO Lucy Rutishauser.
“Steve has a long history of excellence and financial expertise, particularly in the media space. We are thrilled Steve is returning to Sinclair where he worked earlier in his career,” said Rutishauser.
Before Audacy (previously known as Entrecom), Clare had been with Media General and LIN Media.
“I am excited to return to the television industry, where I have spent most of my career, coming full circle and bringing my finance experience back to Sinclair, one of the top media companies,” Clare said. “I look forward to working and reuniting with the Sinclair team.” ■
