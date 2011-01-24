Sinclair, Bright House Ink Retrans Pact

Sinclair Broadcast Group and Bright House Networks have agreed on a multi-year agreement for the carriage of six Sinclair owned or operated stations in four markets. The stations covered under the pact are: WTTA Tampa, WEAR-WFGX Mobile-Pensacola, WTWC Tallahassee and WABM-WTTO Birmingham, Ala.

Terms of the deal were not shared.

The granting of retransmission rights to Bright House had previously been covered by a carriage agreement with Time Warner Cable (TWC).

Sinclair and TWC have reached an agreement in principle, according to Sinclair, but have not yet "fully documented the terms."