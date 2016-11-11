Sinclair Announces Second Wave of Executive Shuffle

Less than two weeks after announcing David Smith will be stepping down as CEO, Sinclair Broadcast Group Friday posted a second round of executive shuffling—including executive VP and COO David Amy moving into the role of vice chairman.

Other changes effective Jan. 1 include:

Barry Faber changing from executive VP and general counsel to executive VP, general counsel, distribution and network relations. Faber will be responsible for overseeing distribution and network partner relationships.

Steven Pruett, currently co-COO of Sinclair Television Group, to executive VP, chief TV development officer. He will be responsible for developing new business models.

Steven Marks will switch from co-COO of Sinclair Television Group to the group's executive VP and COO. Marks will assume direct oversight for all TV station operations.

Those changes will coincide with Christopher Ripley, currently CFO, assuming the role of president and CEO after Smith steps aside. Smith will become the company’s executive chairman, in which he will oversee the development and implementation of ATSC 3.0, the next-gen broadcast standard, as well as expanding the group’s news franchise. He also will be directly involved with broadcast-related public policy. Other changes include Lucy Rutishauser being promoted from senior VP of corporate finance & treasurer to senior VP, CFO and treasurer. She will have direct oversight of the financial dealings, investor relations and corporate communications.