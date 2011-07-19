Sinclair and CW Re-Up Affiliate Agreements

Sinclair's 10 CW affiliates have extended their agreements with the network through August 2016.

The stations are WUCW Minneapolis, WLFL Raleigh, WNUV Baltimore, WNAB Nashville, WVTV Milwaukee, KMYS San Antonio, WTTO Birmingham, WDBB Birmingham, KVCW Las Vegas and KOCB Oklahoma City.

"We believe the five-year extension demonstrates The CW's commitment to its affiliates," said Steve Marks, Sinclair COO. "We look forward to this fall's return of such popular shows as The Vampire Diaries, Nikita, and America's Next Top Model, and eagerly await the return of Sarah Michelle Gellar to broadcast TV in the CW's newest series, Ringer."

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBG) represents one of the largest CW affiliate groups.

"SBG and The CW have a history of working together in providing viewers with world class programming and building station value," said Elizabeth Tumulty, executive vice president, network distribution, The CW. "We're pleased to extend our long-term partnership with SBG as The CW prepares to launch our most exciting and aggressive fall schedule to date."