Sinclair Agrees to Purchase Four Stations From TTBG
Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire the stock and
broadcast assets of four stations owned by Titan Television Broadcast Group
(TTBG) for $115.35 million.
The stations are KMPH
and KFRE Fresno/Visalia, Calif.; KXVO Omaha; and KPTH Sioux City, Iowa. With the purchase, Sinclair
will assume TTBG's agreements with KXVO in Omaha and KMEG in Sioux City to
provide sales and other services to the stations.
"We are pleased to bring the TTBG stations into the Sinclair
portfolio," said David Smith, president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. "They will
complement the California properties we are acquiring from Fisher, as well as
add to our Iowa presence and give us our first stations in Nebraska. We welcome
all of them to the Sinclair group."
The deal is expected to close in late 2013.
