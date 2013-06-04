Sinclair Agrees to Purchase Four Stations From TTBG

RELATED: Sinclair's Spree Dazzles Street, Puzzles Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire the stock and

broadcast assets of four stations owned by Titan Television Broadcast Group

(TTBG) for $115.35 million.

The stations are KMPH

and KFRE Fresno/Visalia, Calif.; KXVO Omaha; and KPTH Sioux City, Iowa. With the purchase, Sinclair

will assume TTBG's agreements with KXVO in Omaha and KMEG in Sioux City to

provide sales and other services to the stations.

"We are pleased to bring the TTBG stations into the Sinclair

portfolio," said David Smith, president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. "They will

complement the California properties we are acquiring from Fisher, as well as

add to our Iowa presence and give us our first stations in Nebraska. We welcome

all of them to the Sinclair group."

The deal is expected to close in late 2013.