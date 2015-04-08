Sinclair to Aggregate Audience Impressions

Sinclair Broadcast Group and advertising technology firm Visible World have partnered to create what they are calling the Audience Network for Local Broadcast TV. In addition to enabling Sinclair to aggregate impressions across the group’s 161 stations, the system will make it possible for agencies and advertisers to automatically target specific local broadcast audiences by using Visible World's High Yield technology to optimize around multiple audience and related data sources, said both companies in a statement. That’s not been done before, they added.

Sinclair and Visible World will display the technology at the NAB Show in Las Vegas in mid April.

"This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how broadcasters will compete in the future," said Steve Marks, co-COO of Sinclair's Television Group. "The media landscape is evolving and this new direction positions us to remain highly competitive and grow the business by reaching new clients. This is not a theoretical exercise, but a real switch in how we intend to sell, and we encourage other broadcasters to join this network."

Visible World is based in Manhattan. "Sinclair is leading a rapidly growing trend in emerging data-driven automated capabilities for local TV," said Seth Haberman, CEO and founder. "These new capabilities provide most of the same ones that the Internet offers, but with greater content, transparency and mass reach."