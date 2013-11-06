Sinclair Acquires WPFO Portland (Maine) Assets For $13.6 Million

Sinclair Broadcast Group has closed on its purchase of the non-license

assets of WPFO, the Fox affiliate in Portland-Auburn, Maine. The sale

price was $13.6 million.

Sinclair will provide sales and other

services to the station. It already owns CBS affiliate WGME in DMA No.

80; WGME started producing the 10 p.m. news for WPFO in 2007.

Known

as "Fox23", WPFO is owned by Corporate Media Consultants Group and Max

Media. Its general manager did not return a call for comment at

presstime.