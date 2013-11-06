Sinclair Acquires WPFO Portland (Maine) Assets For $13.6 Million
Sinclair Broadcast Group has closed on its purchase of the non-license
assets of WPFO, the Fox affiliate in Portland-Auburn, Maine. The sale
price was $13.6 million.
Sinclair will provide sales and other
services to the station. It already owns CBS affiliate WGME in DMA No.
80; WGME started producing the 10 p.m. news for WPFO in 2007.
Known
as "Fox23", WPFO is owned by Corporate Media Consultants Group and Max
Media. Its general manager did not return a call for comment at
presstime.
