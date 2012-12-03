Sinclair Acquires WHAM Rochester for $54 Million

Sinclair has acquired WHAM Rochester from Newport Television

for $54 million.





The Baltimore-based broadcaster also closed on some recent

transactions, including those of WTTA Tampa and KBTV Beaumont, along with

former Newport stations WKRC Cincinnati, WOIA San Antonio, WHP Harrisburg, WPMI

Mobile and KSAS Wichita.





The company also closed on agreements with Deerfield Media

Inc., selling the license assets of KMYS San Antonio, WSTR Cincinnati ,

WPMI-WJTC Mobile/Pensacola market and KBTV Beaumont. Sinclair will provide

sales and other non-programming services to each of these five stations

pursuant to shared services and joint sales agreements.





WHAM is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 78, and a market leader.

Sinclair will provide sales and other non-programming services pursuant to a

shared service and joint sales agreement.





Sinclair agreed to acquire the six Newport stations in July

for $412.5 million.