Sinclair Acquires WGXA Macon for $33 Million

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire WGXA Macon (Ga.) for $33 million. The seller is Frontier Radio Management, with Jason Wolff as president.

WGXA is the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 118, with ABC airing on its dot-two channel.

It is the No. 2 revenue station in Macon, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Media Venture Partners brokered the transaction.