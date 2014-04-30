Sinclair Acquires WGXA Macon for $33 Million
Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire WGXA Macon (Ga.) for $33 million. The seller is Frontier Radio Management, with Jason Wolff as president.
WGXA is the Fox affiliate in DMA No. 118, with ABC airing on its dot-two channel.
It is the No. 2 revenue station in Macon, according to BIA/Kelsey.
Media Venture Partners brokered the transaction.
