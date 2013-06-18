Sinclair Acquires Antenna Manufacturer Dielectric
Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire Dielectric, a
major manufacturer of broadcast television, radio and wireless antennas,
transmission lines and RF systems. The seller is SPX Corporation and the price
was not revealed.
Earlier this year, SPX announced it was shuttering
Dielectric.
"Dielectric has supplied more than two-thirds of the TV
industry's high power antennas and its name is synonymous with expert
engineering and quality products," said David Smith, Sinclair president
and CEO. "We feel fortunate to have this opportunity to acquire the
Dielectric intellectual property and assets related to our most critical
infrastructure. This acquisition was a logical choice given our in-house RF
engineering expertise and our ownership of Acrodyne Services, which installs
and services broadcast transmitters and mobile DTV upgrades. Further, if and
when a spectrum repack occurs, Dielectric will be there to support that
effort."
Sinclair has spent around $2 billion on station acquisitions
in the past year and a half.
Dielectric will maintain operations at its
facility in Maine.
