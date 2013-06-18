Sinclair Acquires Antenna Manufacturer Dielectric

RELATED: Sinclair'sSpree Dazzles Street, Puzzles Stations



Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire Dielectric, a

major manufacturer of broadcast television, radio and wireless antennas,

transmission lines and RF systems. The seller is SPX Corporation and the price

was not revealed.





Earlier this year, SPX announced it was shuttering

Dielectric.





"Dielectric has supplied more than two-thirds of the TV

industry's high power antennas and its name is synonymous with expert

engineering and quality products," said David Smith, Sinclair president

and CEO. "We feel fortunate to have this opportunity to acquire the

Dielectric intellectual property and assets related to our most critical

infrastructure. This acquisition was a logical choice given our in-house RF

engineering expertise and our ownership of Acrodyne Services, which installs

and services broadcast transmitters and mobile DTV upgrades. Further, if and

when a spectrum repack occurs, Dielectric will be there to support that

effort."





Sinclair has spent around $2 billion on station acquisitions

in the past year and a half.





Dielectric will maintain operations at its

facility in Maine.