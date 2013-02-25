Sinclair to Acquire Four Cox Stations
Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire four stations
from Cox Media Group. They are KFOX El Paso (Fox), WJAC Johnstown (NBC),
KRXI-KAME Reno (Fox-MyNetworkTV) and WTOV Steubenville (NBC).
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sale is subject to
regulatory approval.
In July 2012, Cox Media Group revealed its strategy "to
focus on larger markets, cross-media collaboration, and heightened impact in
fewer markets," said the company. Late last year, it acquired stations in
Jacksonville and Tulsa from Newport Television.
"All of these media locations are valued brands with
talented professionals who are committed to their audiences, advertisers and
communities," said CMG president Doug Franklin. "We wish all of the
employees well and know they will continue to work hard to produce quality
entertainment, news and information for their customers and new owners."
Prior to this pact, fast-growing Sinclair owns or provides
services to 87 television stations in 47 markets.
