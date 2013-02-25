Sinclair to Acquire Four Cox Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to acquire four stations

from Cox Media Group. They are KFOX El Paso (Fox), WJAC Johnstown (NBC),

KRXI-KAME Reno (Fox-MyNetworkTV) and WTOV Steubenville (NBC).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sale is subject to

regulatory approval.

In July 2012, Cox Media Group revealed its strategy "to

focus on larger markets, cross-media collaboration, and heightened impact in

fewer markets," said the company. Late last year, it acquired stations in

Jacksonville and Tulsa from Newport Television.

"All of these media locations are valued brands with

talented professionals who are committed to their audiences, advertisers and

communities," said CMG president Doug Franklin. "We wish all of the

employees well and know they will continue to work hard to produce quality

entertainment, news and information for their customers and new owners."

Prior to this pact, fast-growing Sinclair owns or provides

services to 87 television stations in 47 markets.