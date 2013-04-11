Sinclair to Acquire Fisher Stations for $373 Million

RELATED: Sinclair's Spree Dazzles Street, Puzzles Stations



Sinclair Broadcast Group's spending spree continues, as it

has agreed to acquire the Fisher Communications stations for $373.3 million.

Fisher owns 20 TV stations in eight markets, reaching almost 4% of the U.S. It

also owns three radio stations in its Seattle home market.





"We are excited to acquire Fisher and expand our

coverage westward, especially in the two key markets of Seattle (DMA No. 12)

and Portland (DMA No. 22)," commented David Smith, president and CEO of

Sinclair. "Started in 1910, Fisher's history of operating television and

radio stations in the northwest corner of the U.S. has played an important role

in its communities and in producing high-quality local news. We look forward to

expanding upon those traditions and improving the cash flow of the stations

through the benefits that come with our scale."





The transaction is subject to FCC approval and is expected

to close in the third quarter.





"Sinclair is the largest independent TV broadcaster in

the country, and we believe its commitment to the industry -- along with its

greater scale and sizable resources -- will provide our stations, team members

and business partners with new opportunities to flourish," said Colleen B.

Brown, Fisher president and CEO.





The stations, clustered in the northwest, include KOMO-KUNS

Seattle, KATU-KUNP Portland and KBOI-KYUU Boise.





Sinclair has been by far the most active broadcaster in

terms of M&A, acquiring Freedom Broadcasting, Four Points Media, part of

Newport Television and Barrington Broadcasting, among others, within the past

two years.





Moelis & Company LLC was financial advisor

and White & Case LLP was primary legal counsel for Fisher in the deal.