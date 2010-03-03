Sinclair, ABC Extend Affiliate Talks Once Again

Sinclair Broadcast Group and ABC have extended negotiations over

affiliate agreements once again, pushing the would-be deadline back to March

31.

The two parties continue to negotiate the terms of the agreements, which

were set to expire Dec. 31, 2009, and have been extended several times.

ABC has been pushing its affiliates to share programming costs as part

of their agreements with the networks. Some station groups have chafed, and

some deem it reasonable.