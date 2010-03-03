Trending

Sinclair, ABC Extend Affiliate Talks Once Again

Sinclair Broadcast Group and ABC have extended negotiations over
affiliate agreements once again, pushing the would-be deadline back to March
31.

The two parties continue to negotiate the terms of the agreements, which
were set to expire Dec. 31, 2009, and have been extended several times.

ABC has been pushing its affiliates to share programming costs as part
of their agreements with the networks. Some station groups have chafed, and
some deem it reasonable.