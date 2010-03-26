Sinclair, ABC Agree on License Fees for Affiliates

Sinclair Broadcast Group has come to terms with ABC for

renewal agreements for Sinclair's nine ABC affiliates. The agreements are good

through August 2015 and involve Sinclair paying a license fee to the network to

help cover the cost of programming.

Sinclair and ABC had pushedback agreement deadlines several times as the two parties negotiated a new

deal; the initial deadline was the end of 2009.

"We believe the length of this new term continues to

demonstrate the robust viability of the network/affiliate model," said Sinclair

President/CEO David Smith. "The agreement will benefit our local market viewers

by continuing to provide popular programming and will help us to more quickly

realize the value our programming, including ABC programming, brings to

multi-channel video program distributors."

Sinclair Executive VP/General Counsel Barry Faber said the

broadcaster realizes it has to share programming costs with the network.

"Although the agreement includes a license fee, based in part on retransmission

consent revenue, we believe that the pass through to the networks of a

reasonable portion of the fees that broadcasters receive is a necessary and

appropriate way to make sure that the networks continue to be able to provide

the most popular programming on television," he said. "Over time, we expect

that the fees paid by multi-channel video program distributors to acquire

content will be reallocated so that the payments they make more closely

correlate with the popularity of programming.

"As a result," Faber continued, "the fees paid to

broadcasters are likely to increase to more appropriate levels, which will

allow affiliates to share these fees with the networks in a measured manner,

while the local stations continue to benefit from this dual revenue

stream."

Sinclair said it does not expect the terms of the new

agreement to negatively impact the 2010 expense guidance provided in its Feb.

17 earnings release, which had anticipated such amount.