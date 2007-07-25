The Simpsons Scores Online
Fox's promotional blitz for the new Simpsons movie appears to have paid off online.
The show's Website was the second-most-visited broadcast TV network Website for the week ending July 21 with 8.23% of the traffic, according to online researcher Hitwise, which claims a sample of 10 million Internet users.
That number was up from the number five spot the week before, when the site had 4.92% of traffic.
Number one for the week was NBC's America's Got Talent at 12.52% of traffic, up from number six and 4.89% of traffic the week before.
The Simpsons has been moving up the chart in recent weeks, which is unusual for a scripted show since the top sites have generally been reality shows like American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, and Deal or No Deal.
