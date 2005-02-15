Simpsons 'Reveal' Revs Net Betting

BetUS.com is taking odds on which Simpsons character will be revealed as gay on this Sunday's sweeps episode of the Fox animated sitcom.

Additionally, bets are going down on whether or not there will be a same-sex smooch. At press time, the odds were 7-to-5 against the kiss, though that was better than the 3-1 against of earlier in the day.

Patty, Marge Simpson's older, chain-smoking, celibate sister, is currently the odds-on favorite to come out of the closet, followed by Smithers, Apu, Mr. Burns, Milhouse, Carl, Homer, Lenny, and Moe.