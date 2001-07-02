Simpsons paces Fox rerun win

A Simpsons rerun led a lineup of Fox retreads to a Sunday night win among 18-49ers, while ABC took the night in total viewers.

The Simpsons hit a 3.8 rating, 13 share and 7.1 million viewers as the night's high scorer among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Malcolm In the Middle followed with a 3.3/10 and 6.7 million viewers.

ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 12.3 million viewers while 60 Minutes - the only non-repeat in any lineup except for Dateline - drew 10 million viewers.

