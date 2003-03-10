Simpsons leads Fox to Sunday win

Fox was first in total viewers and the key adult demographics Sunday night,

according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings, while CBS won the household

race.

Fox did it with The Simpsons, King of the Hill, the new Oliver

Beene and back-to-back Malcolm in the Middle episodes.

At 8 p.m., My Big Fat Greek Life on CBS continued to settle.

It premiered two weeks ago as the most-watched new sitcom in five years.

Sunday night, it was first in households and second in total viewers and adults

25 through 54 behind The Simpsons on Fox and tied for third with NBC among

adults 18 through 49.

At 8:30 p.m., the premiere of Oliver Beene on Fox retained its huge

Simpsons lead-in and finished first in households, viewers and the key

adult demos.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC was first with Law & Order: Criminal

Intent in households, viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 10 p.m., NBC's Boomtown won most of the key categories outright

while tying ABC's Dragnet for first among adults

25 through 54.