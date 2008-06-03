Trending

The Simpsons Gets 20th Season

Fox will return to Springfield again for the 20th season of primetime animated mainstay The Simpsons.

The order came as the series’ voice actors have resolved months-long salary negotiations with producer 20th Century Fox Television that had held up production.

The show’s principals -- Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Julie Kavner (Marge), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), Yeardley Smith (Lisa), Hank Azaria (Moe) and Harry Shearer (Mr. Burns) -- will reportedly receive in the neighborhood of $400,000 per episode, up from $300,000-plus previously, and will remain with the show for another four years (although Fox has not indicated that it will order additional seasons).

With its upcoming season, The Simpsons -- produced by Gracie Films in association with 20th -- will tie Gunsmoke as the longest-running primetime series.