Simpsons Doh!-minates Network Show Web Sites

All that promotion for The Simpsons Movie has apparently helped push the Web site for the animated TV show into first place in a weekly accounting of the most-trafficked network show Web sites.

Having moved up to second place last week, behind NBC's America's Got Talent, with 8.23% of the traffic, it was no contest for the week ended July 28. According to Hitwise, which monitors the surfing of 10 million surfers, the Simpsons site grabbed 21.9% of the traffic—triple that of the No. 2 site, CBS' Pirate Master, which drew 7.15% of the traffic.





Fox had five of the top 10 sites (to go along with 8 of the top 11 shows in prime). The Grey's Anatomy site was the only other site associated with a scripted show to break into the top 10 (at No. 9, with 2.21% of the traffic).





American Idol, which regularly tops the list during its spring run, was still No. 4 last week, with 6.19% of the traffic, despite not having been on the air since May.