Simpsons Cast Gets Lots More Doh!

Have no fear, Simpsons fans, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and the rest are back to work. Or at least their voices are.

Over the weekend, Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Yeardley Smith, Julie Kavner and Nancy Cartwright agreed to return to work for approximately $250,000 per episode apiece. That's less than the $360,000 per episode the cast was asking for, but double their previous rate of $125,000-per.

The group failed to get an investment in the show's multi-billion-dollar back end, howeverm which was allegedly one of the negotiation's sticking points. Apparently, the studio refused to bend on that demand.

"We couldn't be happier to have reached a multi-year deal with the enormously talented cast of the Simpsons," said Twentieth Century Fox Television in a statement. "Fans will be pleased to know that despite our recent production delay, we are optimistic that they can look forward to a full season's episodes next year on Fox, and hopefully many years to come." The Simpsons is going into its 16th season on Fox starting this fall.