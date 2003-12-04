Simple Life, Trista Rule Wednesday Night

A second night of The Simple Life Wednesday night swept the key demos during its 8:30 p.m. time slot. The show did particularly well in adults 18-34 with a 7.1 rating/22 share and among women, garnering a 7.1/18 in women 18-49, a 7.8/22 in women 18-34, and a 7.5/22 in females 12-34.

Fox won the night across most of the female demos, except women 18-49 where it finished behind ABC and NBC.

ABC’s second episode of Bachelorette Trista Rehn’s wedding special from 9-10 p.m. also scored high in the female demos, especially during its last half hour. From 9:30 to 10, the show earned a 9.0/21 in women 18-49 and an 8.8/23 in women 18-34. It finished first in both categories for the night, winning 18-49s outright and tying with Fox in 18-34s.

But it was NBC, with its special Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The West Wing and Law & Order, which was the night’s most watched network and dominated the household ratings, notching a 9.l/14.

CBS finished third in households, behind ABC, with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, Becker and 48 Hours.

The WB finished fifth with Smallville and Angel, followed by UPN with Enterprise and Jake 2.0.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: NBC, 13.5 million; ABC, 11.2 million; CBS, 10.5 million; Fox, 10.4 million; The WB, 3.2 million; UPN, 2.2 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 5.0/14; ABC, 4.9/13; NBC, 4.1/11; CBS, 3.1/9; The WB, 1.4/4; UPN, 1.0/3.