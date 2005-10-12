Simple Life No Longer Fox's Style

Fox has pulled the plug on The Simple Life starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, which was to have launched its third installment sometime this season.



Simple Life Executive Producer Jon Murray, chairman and president of Bunim-Murray Productions, learned of the cancellation Wednesday. In a prepared statement, Murray indicated producers believe they still have a viable show and would be shopping it around to other networks.

“We have a hit series with 18-49 yearolds starring two of the most written about women in the world,” he said. “We’re very excited about the creative plans for the next group of episodes, and are confident this situation will be remedied quickly.”

As Internet rumors late Wednesday focused on the long-rumored troubles between the two stars and Hilton's recently broken-off engagement, Fox released the following statement that buried the lead:

"At Fox, we have a unique mid-season situation. In January we have to accommodate two and one half hours of new programming with 24 and American Idol. We also have completed episodes of both scripted and unscripted series in the wings.

We're enjoying solid performances by our returning shows and we've also already ordered full seasons of Prison Break, Bones and The War At Home.

Collectively, we did not see a place for The Simple Life on our schedule this season."

The "reality" show was voted runner-up as the worst show on television by 103 television critics in the B&C Critics Poll in July.