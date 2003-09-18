Simple Life to Air in December
After first scheduling it for this summer and then considering it for
October, Fox will finally premiere The Simple Life -- featuring heiresses
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as they try to adapt to rural life -- Tuesday,
Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m.
The show will fill a slot left vacant by Joe Millionaire, which ends
with a two-hour finale Monday, Nov. 24.
Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray executive-produce the show, a Twentieth
Century Fox Television production in association with Bunim-Murray.
