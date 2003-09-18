Simple Life to Air in December

After first scheduling it for this summer and then considering it for

October, Fox will finally premiere The Simple Life -- featuring heiresses

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as they try to adapt to rural life -- Tuesday,

Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

The show will fill a slot left vacant by Joe Millionaire, which ends

with a two-hour finale Monday, Nov. 24.

Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray executive-produce the show, a Twentieth

Century Fox Television production in association with Bunim-Murray.