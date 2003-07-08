Simon reups with Idol
American Idol: Search for a Superstar’s Simon Cowell, the judge America loves to hate, has signed
up for three more seasons of Fox’s hit talent show.
As part of the deal, Fox is helping Cowell to establish his own production
company, simcow ltd., and giving him a series commitment while keeping
first-look rights for Fox.
Cowell’s first executive-producing effort, reality series Cupid,
premieres Wednesday, at 10 p.m. on CBS.
Cowell joins fellow judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson and host Ryan
Seacrest, all of whom have multiyear contracts to continue on American
Idol.
