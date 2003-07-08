Simon reups with Idol

American Idol: Search for a Superstar’s Simon Cowell, the judge America loves to hate, has signed

up for three more seasons of Fox’s hit talent show.

As part of the deal, Fox is helping Cowell to establish his own production

company, simcow ltd., and giving him a series commitment while keeping

first-look rights for Fox.

Cowell’s first executive-producing effort, reality series Cupid,

premieres Wednesday, at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Cowell joins fellow judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson and host Ryan

Seacrest, all of whom have multiyear contracts to continue on American

Idol.