Simmons signs agencies for research data
Simmons Market Research Bureau said marketing/promotion agencies Carlson
Marketing Group, Frankel, Ryan Partnership and The GEM Group have either signed
or renewed to use the research firm's National Consumer Studies.
Simmons president Craig Wilson cited the signings as evidence that agencies
are using its consumer-behavior data for clients' corporate-branding and
marketing strategies.
