Simmons: Opportunities in consolidation

Def Jam Recording founder Russell Simmons said Friday that the consolidation of

media has made it harder for independent labels to get airplay, but the

conglomeration of the business also presents opportunities.

"The idea that a corporation must sell 2 million copies of an album to break

even is a tremendous opportunity for a unique voice," Simmons said.

While corporations paying huge advances to mega-star celebrities must hit a

home run with every release in order to cover costs, smaller outfits can turn a

profit on a mere 100,000 sales.

"We have to be creative ourselves," Simmons said during a panel on media

concentration hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus.