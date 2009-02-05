Simmons Named AFTRA National Manager, Communications
The American Federation of Television & Radio Artists has named Leslie Simmons as national manager of communications.
Simmons, who had been a film, labor and legal reporter with The Hollywood Reporter, will be in charge of coordinating with AFTRA local units and will be managing editor of its Website and quarterly magazine.
She reports to Christopher de Haan, AFTRA National Director of Communications.
AFTRA represents some 70,000 members, including broadcast and cable journalists, performers and others.
