Simmelkjaer Joins ABC News Now

Former ESPN Inc. executive Rob Simmelkjaer will become a correspondent for ABC News Now, ABC’s digital/broadband news service. Simmelkjaer, most recently VP, assistant to the president at ESPN Inc., will anchor ABC News Now’s live coverage and news briefs, and host original shows including Inside the Newsroom and The Mix.

At ESPN, Simmelkjaer assisted George Bodenheimer, president of ESPN and ABC Sports, in management and strategic direction decisions, and developed relationships between ESPN and the major sports leagues. Prior to that, he was director of programming and acquisitions at ESPN, and practiced law at two New York firms. He anchored for radio while an undergraduate at Dartmouth College in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

ABC News Now launched in July 2004. Earlier this month, its executive producer and ABC News veteran Michael Clemente was upped to the role of executive producer of ABC Digital News, responsible for production and content for ABCNews.com, ABC News Now, ABC News on Demand, and all broadband and wireless products.