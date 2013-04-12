Silvestri Named NBCUniversal SVP of Business Services, Operations, Tech Services

Tina Silvestri, formerly senior VP of operations for the NBC

Owned Television Stations, has been named senior VP, business services,

operations and technical services at NBCUniversal. A 16-year company veteran,

she is based in New York and reports to John Wallace, president of NBCUniversal

operations and technical services.





"Tina's proven track record of success, natural

leadership ability, and impressive business acumen make her the perfect choice

for this pivotal role," said Wallace. "I look forward to working

closely with her on a wide range of issues and projects."





Silvestri will lead the company's combined business service

functions, including EHS, crisis management and business continuity,

transportation, energy programs, retail operations and food services. She will

also provide global oversight for the company's facilities.





She began her NBCUniversal career as a research

manager for sales and marketing at the NBC Owned Stations.