Silvestri Named NBCUniversal SVP of Business Services, Operations, Tech Services
Tina Silvestri, formerly senior VP of operations for the NBC
Owned Television Stations, has been named senior VP, business services,
operations and technical services at NBCUniversal. A 16-year company veteran,
she is based in New York and reports to John Wallace, president of NBCUniversal
operations and technical services.
"Tina's proven track record of success, natural
leadership ability, and impressive business acumen make her the perfect choice
for this pivotal role," said Wallace. "I look forward to working
closely with her on a wide range of issues and projects."
Silvestri will lead the company's combined business service
functions, including EHS, crisis management and business continuity,
transportation, energy programs, retail operations and food services. She will
also provide global oversight for the company's facilities.
She began her NBCUniversal career as a research
manager for sales and marketing at the NBC Owned Stations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.