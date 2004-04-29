Silverman Upped at ABC Cable

ABC Family general manager Mark Silverman is moving up at ABC Cable to senior vice president and GM for the ABC Cable Group.

He'll report to Anne Sweeney, now head of both ABC and ABC Cable. It is a new position created by Sweeney. The group includes SoapNet, ABC Family, Disney Channel, Toon Disney. It does not include ESPN.

Silverman had been in charge of ABC Family's strategic businesses, finance and ad sales. He is an eight-year Walt Disney Co. veteran. He served as Vice President of Planning and Development, ABC Inc., as well as developing and launched ESPN's restaurant chain, ESPN Zone.